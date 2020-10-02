Pep Guardiola says Marcelo Bielsa is the ‘most authentic manager’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa as “the most authentic manager” before his side’s trip to Elland Road.

Guardiola, 49, regards Dutchman Johan Cruyff as his coaching inspiration, but hugely admires the Argentine, 65. The Spaniard met Bielsa in Argentina before becoming Barcelona B boss and has adopted many of his philosophies. “He is probably the person I admire the most in world football – as a manager and as a person,” said Guardiola.

“He is the most authentic manager in terms of how he conducts his teams. He is unique. Nobody can imitate him, it’s impossible. “I don’t see him quite as much but when I get the pleasure to spend time with him, it’s always inspirational.”