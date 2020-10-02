Troops kill 869 criminals, rescue 321 kidnap victims in three months

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have killed 869 criminals and rescued 321 kidnap victims. The feat was achieved in various operations carried out within the last three months.

The Armed Forces through its spokesman, Major General John Enenche, disclosed that within the time under review (July 1 and September 30), the troops recovered 9,040,300 litres of stolen AGO and 33, 500.00 litres of DPK during various clearance operations.

According to the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, 1,708 other criminals were arrested in connection with various crimes while a large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered. Major Enenche said the results from the theatres of operations within the time, confirm the military is winning the war from various operations within the third quarter of the year.

He was of the opinion that it is obvious that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is winning the war against the enemies of the country. “The efforts and sacrifices of the gallant officers and men of the Military as well as other security agencies that conduct these operations have been progressive. It thus behooves on us to keep the Public abreast of our unrelenting and committed efforts in the various theatres of operation,” Major Enenche said.