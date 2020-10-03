Alleged Embezzlement of Funds: Obaseki says new findings justify shutting down Colleges of Education

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, says the decision to shut down Colleges of Education in Ekiadolor and Iguoriakhi has been vindicated by reports of misappropriation of funds by the management.

Obaseki stated this on Friday when he received the final report from the commission of inquiry into activities of the institutions headed by Former Head of Service, Mrs Gladys Idahor at the Government House in Benin City, the state capital. “One underlying trend of these institutions is poor governance,” the governor lamented.

According to him, the institutions were so badly run that they were all grounded and he believes that “it was the height of deception”, for any Edo person to have insisted that they continued with the rot.