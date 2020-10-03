Climate Change: Buhari signs Doha Amendment to Kyoto Protocol

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations framework convention on Climate Change.

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar disclosed this on Friday night while briefing journalists in Kaduna State. He explained that by signing the amendment, Nigeria has become the 144th country out of the 192 signatories to ratify the protocol which ends today.

Abubakar noted that the Doha amendment comes into force on December 31. “Today, Nigeria has ratified the Doha amendment to the Kyoloa protocol. The genesis of the Doha amendment to the Kyola protocol started in 1997 when 192 countries in a conference of parties on climate change under the United Nations framework on the convention of climate change came up with an agreement for the reduction of greenhouse gas emission by 5.2 per cent,” he said.

“And they were 192, of the 192, we need 144 countries to ratify the protocol before it comes into force. “Because of the politics of the economy and all that, over time, some countries decided not to sign, some decided to pull out. All the time, the countries that were signing were trickling in.