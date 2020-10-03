Trump flown to hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump has been flown to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. His doctor said Mr Trump was “fatigued but in good spirits” and, in a later update, that he was doing well.

Mr Trump has so far been treated with an experimental drug cocktail injection and the antiviral medication Remdesivir after both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

In exactly one month, Mr Trump faces Joe Biden in the presidential election. The president’s diagnosis has upended his campaign and also cast doubt on his attempt to get a new Supreme Court judge confirmed before polling day.

The latest update from Mr Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, in a memorandum late on Friday, read: “I am happy to report the president is doing very well.” He said the president was not in need of supplemental oxygen.