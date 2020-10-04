Trump says he is doing well, but next couple of days the ‘real test’

US President Donald Trump says he is doing well, but that the next few days will be the “real test”. He posted a video on Twitter ahead of a second night in hospital, where he is being treated for Covid-19.

The president’s physician said late on Saturday that Mr Trump had made “substantial progress” but was “not out of the woods yet”. Saturday had been marked by a flurry of apparently contradictory remarks about the president’s condition.

Shortly after the medical team gave a generally upbeat update, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president’s condition had been “very concerning”. Sources close to the president said he was not happy about Mr Meadows’ comments.