Buhari calls for NASS support to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for support and synergy from the National Assembly in lifting 100million Nigerians from poverty in the next 10 years. The President made this call on Monday during a joint Executive-Legislative Leadership Retreat which held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

According to him, the synergy is necessary to enable the government to easily realize development goals, and respond to changes in the economy faster like the COVID-19 that necessitated the review of the 2020 budget. “There can only be one Government in a nation at a time and officials both elected and appointed in the Executive or Legislative arm must all be working for the peace, unity and development of our country.

“Similarly, I unveiled a (9) Nine-Point Priority Development Agenda of this administration aimed at improving the livelihood of Nigerians within the next three years. “These include: building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhancing social inclusion and reducing poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export and attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products,” President Buhari said.

President Buhari said the Federal Executive Council had already streamlined its priorities to nine areas of development, and ministers had been mandated to align their targets with the bigger picture of making life better for all Nigerians, urging the legislature to align its priorities as well.