Jandor commends teachers on World Teachers Day

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, has commended the commitment and contributions of the teachers to nation building.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, said the teachers in Lagos State has a peculiar case because of the population of pupils and students in the classrooms, which require special intervention and better welfare to ensure a more efficient output.

Recall, the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, has built and equipped an ICT centre in the riverine area to the advantage of the teachers and the pupils, and had since helped them improve on their skills through easy access to the facilities.

Some of the teachers who were affected by the Coronavirus pandemic also got relief packages from the Lagos socio-political group, Team Jandor.

“On this year’s World Teachers Day, I celebrate all our teachers and as well appreciate the National Union of Teachers for keeping their members united through professionalism,” Jandor added.