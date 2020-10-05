No authorised checkpoint along Kaduna-Abuja road, State Govt warns travellers

The Kaduna State Government has warned travellers that the ban on security checkpoints along the Kaduna-Abuja road is still in force.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Arwan, the government notified citizens and travellers that there is no authorised checkpoint on the road.

Aruwan said the warning followed an advisory issued by the State Security Council last years after citizens complained of the alleged erection of checkpoints by some security operatives.

“Any person or group of persons observed to be manning checkpoints along these routes at any time must be considered as carrying out illegal operations, and must be treated as such,” he said.

“Road users are strictly warned not to show compliance with any checkpoint on this route at this time.”