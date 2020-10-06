Governor Zulum reveals plan to resettle more IDPs despite insurgent attacks

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has revealed plans to resettle more Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) despite continued attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

Zulum said the insurgent attacks experienced in towns earmarked for resettlement is a ploy to intimidate civilians so that only the terrorists can have access to the towns. He said this on Monday while inaugurating two committees for another phase of the IDPs resettlement.

“One of the tactics of the insurgents is to ensure that there is no human population in most of the locations in the state. “The presence of the human population in villages and towns is a threat to them. We have to take destiny into our own hands, so the earlier the better,” the governor said.

Indigenes of Marte in Northern Borno and indigenes of five wards in Gwoza Council area have been identified by the committee for resettlement soon. The resettlement committee have been mandated to rebuild the communities which are now in a state of disrepair because of the activities of the insurgents and natural disaster.