Naira Marley scraps planned #ENDSARS protest

Naira Marley has scrapped the #ENDSARS protest scheduled to hold today. The musician announced the cancellation via his verified Twitter handle where he has over 2 million followers. “We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. “As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan,” he tweeted.

On Monday, the rapper during an Instagram live session opposed calls to #EndSARS. He called for a protest arguing that ending SARS is not the problem just because of a ‘‘few bad eggs’’. ‘‘I don’t think EndSARS is the problem. It’s not about EndSARS, what are you talking about EndSARS? If you end SARS, the police are going to shoot or someone else with a gun is still going to shoot,” he said.

“You need to stop the shooting, it’s not about ending SARS. Like to be honest, there are actually a lot of SARS that are actually doing their work. Not all police are bad.” In the past few days, many influential Nigerians have spoken up and voiced their displeasure on the issue and have called for the total dissolution of the police unit.

This is owing to reported cases of extra-judicial killings, extortion, harassment, and other vices perpetrated by the operatives.