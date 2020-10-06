NPC holds Peace Accord ceremony ahead of Ondo election

The National Peace Committee (NPC) is holding a Peace Accord ceremony ahead of the Ondo State governorship election.

In attendance at the ceremony are Chairman of the Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud; Executive Director, YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo; the APC Governorship Candidate and incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; PDP Governorship Candidate, Eyitayo Jegede; DIG of Police, Research and Planning, Oyebade Adeleye.

The election is expected to hold on October 10 and as seen in the case of the Edo election, parties are expected to sign a peace accord to assure the people of a free and fair exercise.

Member of the committee, Bishop Mattew Kukah was the first to deliver his address.