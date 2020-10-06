Ondo Governorship Election: Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, others sign Peace Pact

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede; the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Agboola Ajayi, and others, have signed a peace pact ahead of the Ondo State Governorship election slated for October 10, 2020.

They signed the pact on Tuesday, pledging to shun violence during the election and avoid actions that may undermine the peace accord.

The event, facilitated by the National Peace Committee (NPC), had the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and traditional rulers from the state.