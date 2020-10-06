School Resumption: FG deploys 60,000 Environmental Officers to monitor COVID-19 compliance

The Federal Government has announced plans to deploy 60,000 Environmental Health Emergency Volunteers to schools in 774 Local Government Areas across the country.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar who made this announcement in Abuja said the deployment is to ensure that the guidelines of the COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to as schools reopen on October 12.

Abubakar said the health officers will be assisting the schools to adopt basic safety measures which include hand washing, compulsory use of face mask, temperature checks as well as physical distancing.

The Minister noted that the 60,000 volunteers will be working with stakeholders at the national level with guidelines and there will be monitoring and evaluation by the Federal Government to ensure strict compliance of health protocols by schools across the country.

Abubakar also said the volunteers will be employed based on their previous performance while carrying out examination surveillance.