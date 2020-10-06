Zulum calls on military to forget differences, join forces with state government to end insurgency

Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has called on the military to forget differences, forge a united front with the state government to fight the common enemy of insurgency in the state even as the chief of army staff says there has been tremendous success recorded by the army in their various operations across the country in recent times.

The governor made the disclosure at the combined first, second and third quarters conference of the chief of army staff in Maiduguri. While addressing participants at the conference, the governor applauded the efforts of the army in restoring peace and security to the troubled northeast and Borno in particular, he however challenged the to end the war by taking the fight to the insurgents rather than being on the defensive all the time.

He said the war can be defeated if the security agencies can engage in robust intelligence gathering and information sharing about the whereabouts and activities of the Boko Haram. Babagana Zulum also stated that the idea to return IDPs to their communities was to force the insurgents into retreat while at the same time improving the social, economic and moral status of the displaced persons.

In his address, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai disclosed that the recent conduct of the army in the just concluded Edo elections is a testament to the army’s successes in all her operations across the country and that that will be maintained in the Ondo elections coming up this weekend. He said the army under his leadership has ensured some level of stability in the security situation of the nation. He announced that the army has gotten approval for the implementation of a new allowance for army under operations and that equipment’s are being purchased to complement the ones on ground in their effort to stem insecurity in the nation.