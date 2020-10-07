FG to investigate alleged diversion of N2.67bn meant to feed students

The Federal Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged diversion of funds meant for a school feeding programme into individual accounts. Ministry spokesman Ben Bem Goong revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had earlier reported that the sum of N2.67 billion released to the 104 Unity Colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown for meal subsidies found its way into individual accounts.

“In response to queries issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Principals explained that payments on meal subsidies to Unity Colleges on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, (GIFMIS) platform is designed to accommodate individual officers of those colleges who are officially recognized to receive such payments and disburse same to food vendors,” the Education Ministry statement said.

“This followed difficulties encountered by farmers, local food vendors and market women who do not have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN), PENCOM and other requirements to access the payment platform. “The Principals also explained that payments made during the lockdown period had to do with debts owed food vendors even before COVID 19, some of which are still pending, adding that these debts arose from irregular and inadequate budgetary allocations and releases over the years.