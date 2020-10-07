HIV Self Testing: 80,000 children living with HIV yet to be found in Nigeria – FASTER

A Faith-based Action for Scaling-up Testing and Treatment for Epidemic Response has disclosed that 80,000 children who are living with HIV in Nigeria are yet to be found.

The project director of the faith-based organization, Emeka Anoje made this known during a webinar media conference on accelerating HIV self-testing in Nigeria with the theme: The role of professional association.

Anoje who disclosed that FASTER is working in some States in Nigeria including Delta, Rivers, Nasarawa, FCT and others further reveals the objectives of HIV self-testing.

The Executive Secretary, Delta State Agency for Control of AIDS, John Osuyali who attended the webinar noted that the state government is providing enabling environment for partners to operate.