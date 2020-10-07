Ondo Governorship Debate: Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede to square off at 7pm

All is now set for the debate between some of the candidates taking part in the Ondo State Governorship election billed for Saturday.

The debate is being organised by Channels Television, in partnership with the Civil Society Elections Situation Room and UK AID with support from UK foreign commonwealth development office.

Three candidates selected through a scientific process by our partners, and they will take to the stage tonight in an encounter that hopes to unearth the plans of the candidates and how they hope to achieve them.

The candidates are the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede and the current Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi.