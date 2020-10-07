‘Take insurgency war to all hideouts’, Zulum challenges army to change tactics

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has challenged the army to change its tactics to achieve a more successful outcome against Boko Haram insurgents. He challenged them during the Chief of Army Staff quarterly meeting which held in the state capital, Maiduguri on Tuesday.

“The Nigerian Army must, therefore, take the war to all the hideouts of the Boko Haram Camp and surely should not wait and give the insurgents the opportunity of first attack,” the governor said. “Ladies and Gentlemen the Nigerian Army must also embark on confidence-building and confidence sharing mechanism with communities and civil authorities,” he added.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant. General Tukur Burutai, applauded the delivery of more equipment which he believes would help in the prosecution of the war against terror. Borno State has been one of the worst-hit by insurgents with the governor also coming under a series of attacks in recent times.

On September 27, while on his way out of Baga town after a two-day visit to receive indigenes of the town back home after 21 months of exile, the governor’s convoy was attacked.