Taraba NLC suspends indefinite strike

The joint public service negotiating council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Taraba State have announced the suspension of its indefinite strike, few hours after commencement.

The Council said this decision follows the state Governor Darius Ishaku’s approval for the implementation of the national minimum wage and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the suspension of the strike action. Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Why Kwanchi, therefore urged the civil servants to suspend immediately the strike action embarked upon.

He assured that in view of the understanding between the government and labour, no worker will be victimised for participating in the strike action for the implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.

Taraba State Head of Service, Suzy Nathan who spoke on behalf of the state government urged the civil servants not to be anxious for any agitation but to resume work immediately.

Organised Labour in the state had earlier on Wednesday announced the commencement of an indefinite strike in the state. They said the decision became paramount in view of government’s long silence on the negotiated new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.