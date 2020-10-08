2021 Budget: We will put Nigerians first, says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday said lawmakers will ensure the interests of Nigerians are prioritised as they scrutinise the 2021 budget proposal. The Speaker spoke after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget proposal to a joint session of the two legislative arms in Abuja.

“I believe I speak on behalf of the entire National Assembly in assuring you that the proposal will receive thorough and speedy consideration,” Gbajabiamila said. “We will collaborate with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Executive to deliver a budget that meets the needs and matches the ambitions of the Nigerian people.

“And we will hold ourselves in the legislature to the highest standards of integrity so that our deliberations and contributions to this process are motivated only by considerations of the best interests of the Nigerian people.”

The Federal Government is proposing a budget estimate of N13.08 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year. The proposed budget pegged capital expenditure at 29 percent and is based on a deficit of N4.48 trillion.