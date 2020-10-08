Alleged Terrorism: FG files charges against seven over Aniocha North killings

The Federal Government has filed criminal charges against seven persons alleged to have been involved in the 2017 killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko Community of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The seven accused persons were said to have connived with others now at large within and outside ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, to unleash terror on the community by burning Houses and unlawfully attacking and killing of an innocent Nigerian within the community which constitute acts of terrorism.

When the case came up on Thursday, proceedings could not go on because of the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja. Those charged before the court are Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku.

The accused persons were said to have committed the offence between 18th and 25th of May 2017. In the document attached to the charge, 14 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the trial.

The three-count charge filed by Shuaibu Labaran, an Assistąnt Chief State Counsel says the suspects committed the offence which is punishable under section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.