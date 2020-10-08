Falz, Runtown participate as #EndSARS protest enters day two

Nigerian celebrities including Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and pop star, Runtown have joined voices calling for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings. Big Brother Naija Reality Television Stars, Elozonam Ogbolu and Prince Enwerem are also a part of the protest.

The protest started on Wednesday with youths gathered at Ikeja Underbridge displaying placards and sharing videos and photos using the hashtag #LagosProtests. They vowed to continue the protest for the next three days. On Thursday, the second day of the protest, the youths besieged Police Headquarters in Ikeja and marched to Lekki Toll Gate.

Falz and Runtown can be seen in videos leading the protest and chanting EndSARS! EndSARS! The popular artist also went live on their official Instagram handle showing videos of them at the protest. Falz, Runtown, and Prince had earlier tweeted on Wednesday announcing that they will be a part of the protest demanding total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Tomorrow morning we move out for the #EndSARSprotest ! We are not out to cause trouble, but our voices must be heard! 10am we link up at the Lekki toll gate. #EndSars,” Falz tweeted.