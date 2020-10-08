FCT Schools to resume on Sunday

Schools at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are to reopen on Sunday, October 11th. Boarding students are expected to resume on Sunday while academic activities will begin on Monday.

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello made the announcement while briefing journalists in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said that the guidelines for the reopening of the schools will soon be released and the academic calendar will cover the third term that was left due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds that the FCT did not record any case during the reopening of schools for exit classes and is optimistic that officials and pupils will ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols once the schools reopen.