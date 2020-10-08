Lagos4Lagos: Arewa, South-South join movement, conclude plans to inaugurate local structures

The state structures of Arewa and the South – South ethnic groups, an arm of Team Jandor, on Wednesday met with the Lead Visioner of the foremost socio-political group in Lagos, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, to finalise the arrangements and modalities for the inauguration of the wards and Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas structures across the state.

The ethnic groups, just like their sister group, Ndi Igbo in Team Jandor, pledged their support for the Lagos4lagos project in its bid to make Lagos work for Lagos. Speaking at the strategic meeting, Jandor as he is fondly called reaffirmed that “Lagos4Lagos is a venture to make Lagos work for all, irrespective of status, either as indigenes or non-indigenes. “Lagos must work for Lagos and not a few anymore,” he added.

Jandor further charged the executive members of the group to step up their efforts to bring more members to its folds, noting that “we will speak in our numbers.”

In their responses, the leaders of the groups, acknowledged the wide acceptability of the ‘Lagos4Lagos’ movement across the state.