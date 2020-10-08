LIVE: President Buhari arrives NASS, to present proposed 2021 Budget of N13tn

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly where he is now set to present the proposed 2021 Budget of N13 trillion to the lawmakers.

Compared to budget presentations done in previous years, the President was only accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a few ministers, while the others are expected to participate virtually.

According to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the new arrangement became necessary in order to maintain social distancing during the presentation, as a result of the COVID-19. Before presenting the proposed budget, the President is expected to give a breakdown of the performance of the 2020 budget.

The lawmakers are also expected to consider and pass the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).