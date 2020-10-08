President Buhari presents proposed 2021 Budget of N13tn

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the proposed 2021 Budget of N13 trillion to the lawmakers. Compared to budget presentations done in previous years, the President was only accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a few ministers, while the others participated virtually.

According to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the new arrangement became necessary in order to maintain social distancing during the presentation, as a result of the COVID-19.

Before presenting the proposed budget, the President gave a breakdown of the performance of the 2020 budget. The lawmakers also passed the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).