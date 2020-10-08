Why NASS is committed to passing 2021 budget before year-end – Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Thursday said the National Assembly is determined to pass the 2021 budget before the year runs out.

Lawan spoke just before President Muhammadu Buhari’s presented the budget proposal to the lawmakers at a joint session in Abuja. “The National Assembly is again ready to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year by the grace of God,” the Senate President said.

“This will continue to enable planning and enhanced productivity and efficiency in the management and application of our resources.”

The Federal Government is proposing a budget estimate of N13.08 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year. The proposed budget pegged capital expenditure at 29 percent and is based on a deficit of N4.48 trillion.