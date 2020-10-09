Alleged Money Laundering: Maina explains why he is not attending court case

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina on Thursday explained why is not attending his trial, saying that he is nursing a knee injury in the hospital and that it had prevented him from appearing in court lately.

Maina who spoke to newsmen and Independent Investigators from his hospital bed said he decided to open up on his ailment in order to puncture rumours making the rounds that he was evading justice.

Maina who said he was still recuperating added that the healing process according to his Doctors will take seven weeks. Maina equally assured Nigerians and his well-wishers that he was hale and hearty and not on the run as erroneously peddled by a section of the media.

On whether he would help recover 10 billion dollars as widely reported in the media; Maina denied granting such an interview or giving assurance with respect to such a large sum, assuring however that he is ready to help recover more funds for the President Buhari’s administration like he has done in the past.