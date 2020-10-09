Edouard Mendy returns to Chelsea after injury on Senegal duty

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea after injuring his right thigh while training with Senegal.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues on a five-year deal last month and kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea said Mendy “had a medical examination in a hospital in Rabat, where Senegal are due to play Morocco”. The club added: “Mendy has since returned to Chelsea where he will undergo further examinations.”

Senegal play Morocco in a friendly on Friday (19:00 BST kick-off).