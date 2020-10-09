EndSARS: Protests against police brutality, extra-judicial killings enter day three

The protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings continued on Friday with protesters occupying the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex.

The campaigners who spent the night at the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly complex demanded immediate response and immediate disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives. The lawmakers later addressed the audience and debated their demands on the floor of the House.

Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency during the discussion of the demands of the campaigners said “It has gone beyond having hotlines or doing reforms. We really need to look into it. Nigeria Police are working for the people. If the (SARS) unit is working for the people and the people are calling for it to be disbanded, then let us do what they are saying.”

The Deputy Speaker in his contribution called on the Senate to institute a public probe on the extrajudicial killings of innocent Nigerian youths.