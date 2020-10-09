Luis Suarez: Barcelona treatment made me cry before Atletico Madrid move

Luis Suarez says he cried over the way he was treated by Barcelona before leaving for Atletico Madrid. The Uruguay forward ended a six-year spell at Barca in September and says he was stopped from training with the first team before his departure.

“Those days were very difficult. I cried because of what I was having to go through,” said Suarez, 33. “I was hurt most of all by the way they did things, because one has to accept it when a cycle comes to an end.”

Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool for £74m in 2014 and became the Spanish giants’ third all-time top scorer with 198 goals, winning four La Liga titles, four domestic cups and the 2015 Champions League in the process. He netted 21 goals in 2019-20 – his lowest tally during the six years – and, after not being involved in Barca’s pre-season matches, he left with one-year remaining on his contract.

Atletico paid a nominal fee of no more than 6m euros for Suarez. “I didn’t take the club’s message that they were looking for a solution for me in order to mix things up very well,” added Suarez, who has two goals in three games for Atletico.