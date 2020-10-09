Protesters insist on #EndSARS as Lagos deputy gov pleads for reform

Protesters on Friday gathered at the entrance of Lagos State House of Assembly as the #EndSARS protest enters the third day in the state. Some of the protesters earlier kept vigil at the entrance of the assembly.

During the protest on Friday, the protesters insisted that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad must be “completely disbanded”. Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, addressed the #EndSARS protesters.

He said, “Police must find those spoiling their names and prosecute them. There are those of them who are harassing our youths, it must stop. The only way it will stop is for them to prosecute the bad eggs among them.

“Before you remove a fence, you must understand why the fence was put there. You must go on a tour. If there are issues, you repair it.”

In their reactions, the protesters shouted “no”.