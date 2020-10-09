Youths take #EndSARS protest to Ooni’s palace

Campaigners for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings have taken the protest to the palace of the Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The protesters bearing placards with various inscriptions assembled on Thursday at the main entrance to the palace of the monarch demanding total disbandment of police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

They also occupied other major locations in Ile-Ife town including the main gate of the Obafemi Awolowo University (Ile-Ife).

The protest in Ile-Ife follows the protests by youths in other states. The protest which started on Wednesday, October 7, across the country demands an end to the menace of police brutality and harassment of youths by SARS operatives.