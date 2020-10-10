Buhari promises to improve officers welfare as 67 cadets pass out in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ending security challenges and improving the welfare of both serving and retired officers. The President made this known on Saturday during the passing out parade of cadets 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

President Buhari in his address assured the passing out officers of the Federal Government’s commitment to end the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation and improving the welfare of serving and retired military officers who laid down their lives for the security and peace of their fatherland.

He also tasked the newly commissioned military officers to contribute their quota in the ongoing war against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements that are threatening the peace and security of the nation.

The curriculum of their course includes fitness training, rigorous training in basic military subjects, and outdoor training exercises. In line with the current security challenges, the cadets also underwent special training on counter-terrorism.