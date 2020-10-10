EndSARS protest continues in Abuja

The various calls for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have entered its fourth day. Protesting youths on Saturday continued their #EndSARS in Abuja after President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed for calm from Nigerians.

The youths are angry at the brutality and extortion suffered at the hands of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Most of those who protested today were seen carrying placards and chanting “EndSARS” as they marched through the streets of Abuja’s Central Area peacefully.

In recent times, the activities of the police unit have come under scrutiny and several members of the squad have been found guilty of using their position of authority to trample on the rights of citizens, especially the youths.

President Buhari had asked the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to address the concerns of Nigerians following the outcry of youths for an end in the unit.