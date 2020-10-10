EndSARS Protests: Buhari calls for calm, orders IGP to address Nigerians’ concerns

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to address the concerns of Nigerians. The President’s directives followed the ongoing protests against brutality and extortion by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a series of tweets on Friday, President Buhari ordered the police chief to reform SARS nationwide after meeting with the police chief. “The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice,” he said.

“I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known. “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”