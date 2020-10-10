‘God Will Give Me Victory’: Akeredolu confident of securing second term

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is confident of winning the Ondo Governorship election, pinning his hopes of securing another four-year term on divine backing.

“Mine (confidence) is about God and that God in His infinite mercy will give me victory,” Akeredolu said after casting his vote at Ward 05, Unit 06, Ijebu 2, Owo, Ondo state. “So, my confidence is in God and I know God will give me victory.”

When asked what he would do if the poll does not turn out in his favour, Akeredolu noted that he has never thought about that but reiterated that he would be victorious.

“Let me tell you something, I don’t ever think about that. So, I don’t know what will happen,” the governor admitted. “All I know is that when my victory is announced, everybody will rejoice.”