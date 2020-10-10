Lagos4Lagos: Our goal is to make every voice count, says Jandor

**as Ibile – Eko inaugurates Epe, Eredo and Ikosi-Ejirin local chapters.

The Lagos4Lagos movement will ensure that the voice of the people is considered in decision making, especially regarding prioritising their needs in policy formulation and the creation of a system with level playing field and equal opportunities that work for all.

This was contained in the speech of the Grand Patron of Ibile-Eko Forum, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, when he addressed the teeming supporters at the inauguration of the Local structures of Ibile – Eko Forum at the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The indigenous group had inaugurated the structures for Epe Local Government, Eredo and Ikosi – Ejirin Local council development areas respectively, as it stretches grip across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, noted that the movement has become a rallying point for all progressives to unite towards achieving a common goal, ‘which is progress and development’. “I am impressed to see the amount of support we get in every political ward in Lagos state, and the only way to pay the people back for this massive love is not to fail them,” he said.

Expressing his joy for the Lagos4Lagos initiative, in his welcome address, the leader of the Epe division of the indigenous group, Hon. Bola Gbabijo, said kick-starting the movement is coming at a time when the people need to be united and leave the past behind them.

Gbabijo further affirmed the readiness of the people of Epe Division to ‘come all out to see the Lagos4Lagos to fruition’. Meanwhile, the principal coordinator of Ibile – Eko Forum, Mr. Bode Makinde, has charged the newly inaugurated executives to brace up and improve on their incredible feat in the Division.

Highlight of the event include the cultural display by the people as well as the oath of office administered by the group’s Secretary, Barrister Felix Odusanya.