PHOTO: Ondo Election gets underway

The long-awaited Ondo election is already underway. Across 18 local governments, voters have begun to cast their ballots for the person who will lead them for the next four years.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 17 parties are on the ballot, although some have collapsed their structures to campaign for others.

Incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress is also seeking re-election but is expected to face stiff competition from the Peoples Democratic Party’s Eyitayo Jegede and the Zenith Labour Party’s Agboola Ajayi.