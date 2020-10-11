Over 10,000 sign #EndSARS petition to ban top public officers, policemen from US

As the #EndSars movement continues to gain momentum, a petition to the United States government to impose visa restrictions on all Nigerian public office holders and high-ranking police officers has received over 10,000 signatures as of Sunday morning.

The petition, started by data journalist Farida Adamu, was created on Friday to nudge top officials to “take needful actions instead of their current taciturnity,” a description on change.com said. Last month, the US, in a statement, said it had imposed visa restrictions on select individuals for their role in causing electoral violence or “undermining democracy” during the Kogi and Bayelsa States 2019 elections.

The US also threatened to impose further sanctions on politicians who sow conflict during the recently held Edo and Ondo States elections. “Though visa restrictions may not be foolproof, the peaceful election conducted a few days after the release of your statement asserts that your statement holds so much significance,” the petition, written as a letter to the US Department of State, read.

“It is with this belief in your commitment that we, as Nigerian youths, request that you make the blanket restriction as highlighted above on all public office holders in the country.”