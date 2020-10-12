[BREAKING] WTO: Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala meet inside Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Okonjo-Iweala is in the race to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. She was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, has a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank, eventually becoming its number two. She is also on Twitter’s board of directors and is a special envoy for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 fight.

If Okonjo-Iweala wins, she would become the first African to lead the global trade body in its 25-year history.

Details later…