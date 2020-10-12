SARS disbandment, first step in our commitment to police reforms – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN) has reacted to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and the ongoing protest calling for an end and reform in the Nigerian Police Force.

The Vice President in his reaction on Monday said that the SARS disbandment is the first step to Federal Government’s commitment to the reform in the police. In a statement by his spokesman Laolu Akande, he said that government is not only committed to full-scale police reform but also ensuring that wrongful acts are duly investigated and prosecuted.

“The disbandment of SARS is the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

“The President also spoke, a few minutes ago, about the prosecution of all those (law enforcement agents) who have committed wrongful acts. I think, all these are commitments that have been made. But we must also understand that it is a process. It is not an event. Reform is a process. We must show commitment. Everyone must be interested, and we must stay focused on the issues.”