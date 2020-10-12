SARSMUSTEND: Protesters block Lekki-Epe toll gate

Lagos residents protesting police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and harassment by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have laid siege to the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The protesters gathered at the toll gate as early as 5:00 am to protest. Their activities grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway forcing commuters and motorists on their way to work to a standstill.

Several residents who have to access the toll gate to get to work said they had returned home because of the massive traffic. The protest demanding a total end to SARS operations comes after IGP announced the disbandment of the police unit after several days of protests last week.

The protesters are insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari himself should make the pronouncement disbanding the SARS operatives by way of an executive order. They are also demanding the release of all those arrested and justice for the victims of SARS brutality.