‘They are shooting at us,’ #EndSARS protest turns violent in Surulere

The ongoing protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings has turned violent in the Surulere area of Lagos State. In a bid to disperse the protesters, police officers were reported to have shot indiscriminately.

Two protesters were hit by the gunshots. Although the police are yet to confirm the incident, numerous videos have emerged showing sporadic shootings with the protesters scampering for safety.

The protesters have earlier blocked the entrances of the Murtala Muhammed Airport and National Stadium Surulere in a bid to express their grievances against police brutality.

They also blocked the Murtala Muhammed Access Plaza displaying placards with various inscriptions, thereby causing obstruction of movement and delayed vehicles from accessing the airport.