ENDSARS protesters gather at Government Secretariat, Ibadan

Protesters against police brutality, extortion, and extra-judicial killing on Tuesday morning gathered at the Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State capital. All adjoining roads to the secretariat were blocked as a result of the protesting activities and a huge number of protesters.

The protesters demanded to be addressed by the State Governor Seyi Makinde. The Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan however addressed the protesters and informed them that Governor Makinde is currently in Ogbomoso.

According to the deputy governor, Makinde is currently in Ogbomosho on a fact-finding mission into the crisis and violent protest which led to the death of least three persons. Some hoodlums were also reported to have attacked the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosho where property worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

The deputy governor in solidarity with the protesters carried placards and joined voices with them, condemning police brutality and harassment.