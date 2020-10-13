SARSMUSTEND: Sanwo-Olu joins protest, travels with demands to see Buhari

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday showed his support for the EndSARS campaigners by carrying a placard and marching on the road with the protesters. The governor on his twitter page said I joined the #ENDSARS protesters in Alausa and received a letter of their demands and once again I reiterated my support.

“I am now on my way to Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the goal of the conversation is clear. “Tangible next steps to #EndPoliceBrutality”. Governor Sanwo-Olu said that he has activated the process of getting justice for the victims of brutality and extra-judicial actions committed by some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said the State Government will be setting up a panel of enquiry that will comprise youth leaders appointed by EndSARS protesters, members of the public, Government officials and security agencies to look into the allegations of human rights abuses levelled against SARS operatives in the State.

According to him, the objective of the panel is to bring indicted police officers to book and get justice for victims killed and maimed by SARS operatives. Besides the panel, the governor also announced a Trust Fund to compensate the families of the victims of police brutality in the State. The process of managing and disbursing the funds will be completely supervised by Civil Society Organisation (CSO) appointed by members of the public, the Governor said.

“We are also immediately setting up a trust fund to compensate the families of police brutality in Lagos state even though no amount of money can reduce their pain.