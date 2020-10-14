CAF Leadership: Group declares support for Amaju Pinnick presidency

A coalition of 87 civil society organizations under the name, Civil Society Network for Good Governance has declared its support for the current president, Nigeria Football Federation to be elected as the president of the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The group made this declaration in Abuja during a press conference on the State of the Nation: Football Management and National Interest.

After going down memory lane on the crisis bedevilling the NFF, the group stated that notwithstanding the fact that Amaju Pinnick has had to work in a very hostile environment that he and his management team have been able to steady the organization.

The civil society organizations are therefore urging those they say have been casting aspersions on the NFF under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick to retrace their steps and unite around national interest for the strengthening of the institution.