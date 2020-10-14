Coronavirus: New restrictions in Catalonia as Europe battles second wave

Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia has said bars and restaurants are to close for 15 days from Thursday as the country tries to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Across Europe, governments are introducing new restrictions to battle a second wave of infections. The Czech Republic has shut schools and bars, Dutch cafes and restaurants are closing, and France may impose curfews.

In the Netherlands a partial lockdown comes into force at 22:00 (20:00 GMT). Also on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to detail new measures for Paris and other cities.

Across Europe, infection rates are rising, with Russia reporting a record 14,321 daily cases on Wednesday and a further 239 deaths.