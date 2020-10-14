Dier latest to pull out of England squad

Eric Dier will miss England’s Nations League match with Denmark on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old, who is comfortable in defence or midfield, played in Sunday’s win over world number one side Belgium that put England top of Group B.

Harry Winks, Michael Keane, Harvey Barnes and Tammy Abraham have also been left out of the 23-man squad, published by Uefa. Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier withdrew from the squad on Tuesday.

A pre-existing injury led to the withdrawal of Chelsea’s Chilwell, while Atletico Madrid’s Trippier also left the camp to deal with a Football Association (FA) hearing for alleged betting breaches.

The FA said Trippier had departed the squad “for personal reasons”.